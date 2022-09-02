HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended, there’s something for everyone on Yelp’s list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the United States. The list is based on the total volume and ratings of reviews of businesses that were identified in the coffee shop category.

The list published on Friday, Sept. 2, includes two coffee shops in Hawaii, on different islands.

VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina was ranked 15th best coffee shop in America, and Koana in Mountain View came in 21st place.

Established in 2019, VigiLatte Artisan Coffee is described as an upscale coffee bar that serves exclusive local coffee and pastries. They use an innovate technique of hand-shaking their beverages, blending their drinks by hand and creating iced lattes with creamy, frothy foam. Try their popular drink Nutellaccino if you’re craving something sweet.

Koana, also established in 2019, is an artist-owned coffee shop that sells local coffee and chocolates. Koana is located in the Mountain View, the halfway point between Hilo and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Here are the Top 20 best coffee shops in America:

Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster, Las Vegas, Nevada Cafe Makario, Everett, Washington Ovation Coffee & Tea, Portland, Oregon Cafe Sapientia, Oak Park, California Pangolin Café, Reno, Nevada Patria Coffee Roasters, Compton, California Mission Blue, San Francisco, California The Cuppo Coffee & Tea, Jersey Village, Texas Tatiana’s Coffee & Tea, Ventura, California Tim Is Making Great Coffee, San Juan Capistrano, California A T Oasis Coffee & Tea Shop, Phoenix, Arizona Quince Coffee House, Denver, Colorado Frenchy’s Food Truck, Brooklyn, New York The Red Bud Cafe, Daytona Beach, Florida VigiLatte Artisan Coffee, Lahaina, Hawaii Calusa Coffee Roasters, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Whistle & Fizz, New York, New York The Crepe Shop, Chicago, Illinois Wolfe Club Coffee Roasters, Tacoma, Washington Lodi Coffee, North Charleston, South Carolina

