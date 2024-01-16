HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mental health, homelessness, renewable energy — they’re all issues state officials will discuss during 2024’s legislative session starting Wednesday, Jan. 17, but some concerns will be more top of mind than others.

“The biggest thing that we can’t overlook is what happened on August 8th in Maui,” stated Rep. Darius Kila. “We’re introducing legislation to make sure some of the things that happened there never happen again.

Rep. Diamond Garcia said his office will be focusing on displaced families in Maui and what they need to get their homes back.

Cost of living and affordable housing are also top priorities on the agenda. According to Rep. Nadine Nakamura, an area of legislation that’s been neglected for many years is rental housing for working families.

“We know that there’s a lot of developers who want to build for this income group, but they need some subsidies to help to make that happen,” stated Rep. Nakamura.

Rep. Lauren Masumoto said she’ll be introducing a bill to eliminate the GET on food and medical services.

“Almost every single state in the nation does this except for us,” stated Rep. Masumoto. “We’re creating a pretax dollar down payment assistance where people are able to save up for down payments faster and able to be homeowners here in Hawaii.”

Both parties are looking to introduce legislation related to issues not highlighted in previous sessions such as the health provider shortage and income tax reduction.

“There’s about a 4,000 worker shortage and what we have is a couple of bills to help us improve this situation by working to help provide training in our high schools and to provide glide path programs for those who are working full time in the health care,” said Rep. Nakamura.

According to Rep. Masumoto, Hawaii has the highest income tax in the nation, but it will be the first time her income tax reduction bill will be introduced.

“We’ve put this bill in for the last decade and it has never even received a hearing,” said Rep. Masumoto.