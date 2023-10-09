HONOLULU (KHON2) — For some, it’s time to start thinking about holiday gift shopping.

For some, it’s too early to be thinking about what gifts they are going to give this holiday season; but others are primed and ready to get the task done.

Since some of you are getting a head start on that time consuming venture, KHON2.com decided to do a bit of research and let you know what gifts people do not want to receive.

From Bob Vila to Business Insider, it seems that there is no loss of information on what bad gifts not to give. We did the research for you on what gifts are not wanted; so, let’s take a look.

Soap on a rope

A woman passes by an advertisement for George Bush “Dope On A Rope” Aug. 22, 2004 at Union Square in New York City. (Photo/Stephen Chernin via Getty Images)

Soap on a rope comes in at number one on the most given gifts that people don’t want. This is a public service announcement: No one wants soap on a rope as a holiday gift.

While we’re on the subject, this includes novelty, political tchatches. No one wants them.

Underwear

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) doesn’t look comfortable receiving whatever gift this is on July 14, 2017 in Menai Bridge, Wales. (Photo/Matt Cardy via Getty Images)

Yup! Underwear. You’re probably asking yourself, “who gives underwear as a holiday gift?” And you’re not alone; but according to several sites, this is one of the most given bad presents out there.

While underwear is a fantastic gift for romantic occasions such as Valentine’s Day, it’s not the most comfortable gift to receive as your parents and/or children and/or colleagues watch you open the gift… just sayin’.

Souvenirs

Donald Trump holds up a souvenir he received as a gift while meeting with county sheriffs in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo/Andrew Harrer – Pool via Getty Images)

While you may have had fun on that family vacation, other people are not going to appreciate souvenirs as a holiday gift.

Would you want a reminder of a holiday you didn’t or were not able to take? Yeah, we wouldn’t either.

Pets

Shakira Riddell-Morales (11) plays with a Teksta robotic puppy at a media event at St Mary’s Church in Marylebone on Nov. 6, 2013 in London, England. (Photo/Matthew Lloyd via Getty Images)

A pet is an intimate and complicated match to make. It has to be done by the person who wants to adopt the pet; otherwise, the pet and the caretaker never have that meet cute moment where they bond at the exclusion of all other pets and people.

Shelters across the United States receive hundreds of unwanted, gifted pets after the holiday season ends each year. That means the pet who thought they’d found their forever home must be turned away. So, really think about how bad of an idea it is to give a pet as a gift this holiday season.

Clothing

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holds up a gift that will not fit him on Oct. 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo/Toby Melville – WPA Pool via Getty Images)

Everyone has their own style, and no two companies offer the same dimensions for sizes. So, choosing clothing for someone else is a pretty risky move.

Unless it’s a traditional, holiday ugly sweater that’s a stocking stuffer, no one wants you to get them clothing as a holiday gift. Well, that is unless you’re Coco Chanel.

CDs and DVDs

A kūpuna waits for Cricketer Shane Warne to signs memorabilia at the launch of his latest DVD “King of Spin” at the King of Sport, Rebel Shop Dec. 7, 2004 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo/Patrick Riviere via Getty Images)

Yeah, this is more for parents and grandparents. People under the age of 40 have no place for CDs and DVDs in their lives. We stream, or we don’t watch/listen to CDs and DVDs.

Household basics and/or cleaning supplies

Cleaning products made from carbon transformation solution are on display at LanzaTech on Nov. 28, 2022, in Skokie, Illinois. (Photo/Kamil Krzynski/AFP via Getty Images)

Really? You need to be told this? KHON2.com may need to do a ‘fabulous gifts to give’ story.

Candles

Candles burn on Nov. 14, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo/Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images)

Candles, like clothing and pets, are a personal item. We seek certain feelings when we smell the candles we love. Simply because you like the way something smells does not mean it will not give your gift receiver a headache.

Gym memberships

People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club Jan. 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo/Spencer Platt via Getty Images)

OK, this, on the surface, may seem like a good idea. It isn’t. It’s more of an insult. Yeah, sure, gym memberships increase in January when folks think that creating a New Year’s resolution list will help them get fit or make them be better people.

But risking the insult factor, it is really worth it?

Socks

A Coastline Roos player wearing football socks and slippers on May 20, 2017 in Sigatoka, Fiji. (Photo/Mark Kolbe via Getty Images)

Socks are what you give to someone you don’t like. Is there anything else that needs to be said?

Statement mugs

Mugs with the slogan “Never Kissed a Tory” on display at the LGBT stand during the second day of the Labour Party Autumn Conference on Sept. 28, 2015 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo/Ben Pruchnie via Getty Images)

You may have the world’s best sibling; but trust us, that sibling is not going to want a mug for a holiday gift. Yes, actions speak louder than words. But what are the actions of someone who buys a mug as a holiday gift?

Really contemplate that as you choose that perfect gift for the perfect person in your life.

Books

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence ponders why he’s receiving the gift of a book April 22, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo/Jason Reed-Pool via Getty Images)

Alright, we love a good book more than the average person; but even we know that books are a bad gift idea. Regardless of how good you think a book is, books are like pets and candles and clothing; they’re tend to be very personal.

So, don’t take the experience of discovering a new book away from someone. And self-help books are the biggest No-No.

Cheap chocolates

Diego Maradona judges the person who gave him cheap chocolates in Glasgow, on Nov. 18, 2008. (Photo/Michael Hughes – AFP via Getty Images)

While high end chocolates are always a good idea for any gift giving occasion, giving cheap chocolates is not so much. Chocolate is all about the experience and indulgence.

So, when you see that giant Santa Clause made of Snickers, don’t get it. No one really wants that.

Personalized gift coupons

Sure, it seems super cute and sweet when it’s done in movies. But who wants a holiday gift for things you probably should already be doing for them?

When you are looking for that perfect gift, think of what that person wants to receive rather than what’s easiest for you to give.

Well, that’s the long and the short of it. Holiday gifts can be a tricky avenue to tread. Get the wrong gift, and that person may hold at least a tiny bit of resentment toward you. But, when you give that amazing gift, then you’re setting yourself up for some true appreciation.