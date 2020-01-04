“These are not normal times.” — Senator Hirono issues statement on death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani

On Thursday, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed by an American airstrike in the Baghdad airport, two days after an attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad — the largest breach of the Green Zone since US-led coalition forces took control of the area in 2003. Soleimani was the leader of the Iranian Quds Force and one of the highest-ranking officials in the country.

Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono issued a statement on the killing of the Soleimani:

“General Soleimani was a reprehensible figure responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American service members and thousands of innocent people around the world.

“His death in a U.S. airstrike further escalates hostilities and increases the potential for widespread violence in a part of the world already fraught with peril.

“In normal times, we could have confidence that the President – fully cognizant of the potential ramifications of this strike – was mobilizing a whole of government response and coordinating with our allies to seek a diplomatic outcome. But these are not normal times.

“Congress must reassert its Constitutional responsibility and demand the president seek authorization prior to any military conflict with Iran.”