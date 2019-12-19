There’s still time to ship your packages for the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Christmas a week away, there’s still time to ship your packages in time for the holidays.

The suggested mailing date for first-class mail to the mainland is Thursday, December 19. As for mail here in Hawaii – it’s Friday, Dec. 20.

For procrastinators, you have until Saturday, Dec. 21 to use express mail.

At the main post office near the airport, the Rudolph Express Shipping Shack is helping folks cut down on wait times.

Customers are allowed to mail up to five flat rate boxes.

“Our customers really love the shipping shack and that’s why we keep bringing it back every year. They’re just amazed at how beautiful it is, and just how quick and easy it is to get their shipping transactions done here at the shack,” said U.S. Postal Holiday Spokesperson Gay Ibara.

The main post office will also have a drive-by pre-paid package drop off tent, which will be open from noon to 8 p.m. this week through Friday, Dec. 20, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.