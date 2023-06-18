HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloun Farms kicked off its “Ewa sweet” festival at the Ewa plain on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

“We’re excited to celebrate and share our popular ‘Ewa Sweet produce with our community,” said Alec Sou, Aloun Farms president and general manager.

Sou went on to explain further.

“On hot summer days, there’s nothing more refreshing than our signature ‘Ewa Sweet seedless watermelons or ‘Ewa Sweet corn for picnics and gatherings so come and stock up while they’re in season,” added Soun.

The two-day, family-friendly event in Kapolei features entertainment, local food, crafts, free hayrides, a petting zoo and pony rides.

You can also be a farmer for a day and pick your own produce.

Fresh cut fruit from Aloun Farm’s Ewa Sweet Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aloun Farms)

According to Aloun Farms, they created this bi-annual farm event as a way to provide the community with direct access to its farm-fresh produce and to promote the importance of sustainable agriculture and supporting local farmers.

Sunflowers in a field at Aloun Farm’s Sweet Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aloun Farms)

“The ‘Ewa Sweet Festival is the best one-stop shop for the freshest seasonal fruits and vegetables including Aloun Farms’ signature ‘Ewa Sweet onions, watermelons, cantaloupes and honeydew melons,” said an Aloun Farms spokesperson.

A map of keiki events at Aloun Farm’s Sweet Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aloun Farms)

There are other available produce options which include cabbage, choy sum, eggplant, kabocha, Luau leaves, Shanghai Pak Choy and zucchini.

“So, we got $5 onion buckets. You can just fill up the buckets until you can’t fill up anymore $5 bucks,” said Lisiate Heimuli, Aloun Farm Event Coordinator. “Self-picked corn [is] for $28, and self-picked string beans [are] for $10. So, those are activities they can do and then take home.”

An image shows options at Aloun Farm’s Sweet Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aloun Farms)

The best part of this event is that attendees can pick their own ‘Ewa sweet corn and onions, string beans and sunflowers, straight from the field. They are also offering sunflower photo opportunities are also available.

“Oh man, it’s awesome,” said Carlo Paez, a resident. Got the family and kids here. Get some fresh air nice day outside. Picked some fruits and vegetables and get together [to] have family time.”

The Ewa Sweet Festival continues through the weekend.

Admission is $5, and it is free for those 2 years of age and under. Also, parking is also free.

And for Father’s Day, Aloun Farms is giving away free melons to dads.