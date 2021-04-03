There’s something for everyone this holiday from Easter Mass to scavenger hunts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is something for everyone happening on Easter Sunday while churches and businesses are taking precautions to keep people safe.

Thousands are expected to flock to Easter Sunday service.

Churches are taking extra steps to accommodate everyone.

“We’re expecting over the Easter Service’s maybe anywhere from 2500 to 3000 (people), “New Hope pastor John Tilton said. “We have three huge different areas for seating, the main auditorium and two large 80 by 40 overflow tents.”

Masks are mandatory and so is social distancing. Tilton said, ushers seat everyone to ensure they are properly spaced during in-person mass and they have hand sanitizing stations.

New Hope Honolulu will be holding Easter services at 7 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., which are also available to attend virtually.

Central Union Church in Honolulu is offering four Easter services:

6 a.m. Sunrise Drive-In

9 a.m. In-Person (registration required)

10 a.m. Online

11 a.m. Family Drive-In at.

The sunrise service will air on the radio at 88.5 FM.

There a number of options around Oahu or a fun, family-friendly way to spend Easter Sunday,

The Easter bunny will be visiting Keiki and the Pineapple on the corner of Ward Avenue and Kapiolani (across from the Neal Blaisdell Center) at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Families can enjoy a meal and kids can do arts and crafts and take pictures with the famous rabbit. Reservations are suggested.

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is holding its 6th Annual Golden Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m.

“There’ll be a dozen of these golden eggs hidden throughout the park,” Wet’n’Wild Marketing Director Eddie Galdones said.

“Each golden egg will contain a prize ranging from a free Big Kahuna Pass to a free cabana rental.”

Galdones said, the event is open to all ages and the first 500 kids to arrive before 10:30 a.m. will receive a special gift bag.

“We are offering a special admission to the park (Sunday),”Galdones said. “They can get in for just $19.99.”

All guests must wear masks and practice social distancing while in the park.

Keiki can test their riddle solving skills at the Kailua Town Hop-along from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alexander & Baldwin director of marketing Tran Chinery said, the mini scavenger hunt is free to everyone.

The Kailua Town Hop-Along starts in front of the California Pizza Kitchen in Kailua. Make sure to bring a cell phone to scan in the QR codes needed to follow the bunny tracks.

Kids a get free treat bag and the hunt culminates with an opportunity for them to add their mark to a cool mini mural created by artist Lauren Roth.

Adults 18 and older can enter to win one of three prize baskets with merchandise and gift cards from Kailua Town merchants, each valued at $100 courtesy of Alexander & Baldwin.