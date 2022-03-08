HONOLULU (KHON2) — When gas prices are high tap into Red Hill’s water supply.

5 out of 4 peoples belives virchual lerning werks.

Sign guy away on jury duty. Justice rented is cheaper than bought.

If you drive by the intersection of McCully and S. Beretania streets, chances are you’ve seen the Hawaiian Rent-All sign that displays witty messages and ones usually tied to current news. It’s no easy task for the Jung brothers who try to change it out every two weeks.

“We try to have fun with our sign: a ‘tongue-in-cheek’ comment about current issues or events/holidays to make people have a nice chuckle to lighten up their day,” said Scott Jung.

As a result, messages can be political in nature, but they try their best not to take sides or upset anyone. Still, there are people who can get offended or take it too seriously.

“We’ve had to ‘tone down’ the message or abandon it altogether in fear of being canceled — we are not Dave Chappelle or Whoopi Goldberg!” said Scott.

If you drive past the intersection of McCully and S. Beretania streets, chances are you see the Hawaiian Rent-All sign. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Rent-All)

Scott Jung, left, and David Jung are co-owners of Hawaiian Rent-All on Oahu. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Rent-All)

While Scott usually comes up with the idea, the messages are a team effort. Everyone contributes.

“Before we bought the company, the messages did not change for months,” said Scott. “We knew the sign was iconic and felt it was underutilized.”

Hawaiian Rent-All has been in business since 1964. Scott, 57, and his brother David, 59, took over the business with another partner in September 2018. In 2020, the Jung brothers became the only owners.

It was the same year when someone broke one of their windows. Like many small businesses, Scott added that they’ve been robbed on a number of occasions during the pandemic.

Like other small businesses, Hawaiian Rent-All were targets of thieves during the pandemic. This incident happened in 2020. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Rent-All)

“Small businesses are easier targets than large corporations,” said Scott. “Unfortunately, many believe our insurance covers the cost of the stolen goods and property damages when, in fact, small businesses usually cannot afford comprehensive insurance.”

According to Scott, the high deductibles and potential hikes in insurance premiums often deter small business owners from filing insurance claims to recoup property damage costs or for the replacement value of the stolen items.

In addition to the robberies, Hawaiian Rent-All was hit hard by pandemic costs.

“Low inventory in many items, higher shipping fees and increase in cost of replacement and maintenance items have had a negative impact on our business and service,” said Scott.

And while their sign is widely recognized in the community, Scott shared that it doesn’t translate into more business.

“Many of the people who follow and enjoy our sign astonishingly don’t know what Hawaiian Rent-All does,” he said. “We are just known as ‘the guys with the sign.’ In fact, we’ve resorted to placing some of our rental equipment on the front ledge of our building to highlight what we actually do.”

(Courtesy: Hawaiian Rent-All)

If you haven’t been inside, Hawaiian Rent-All offers a range of items to rent out from large equipment like forklifts to smaller items like a disco ball. Scott said that gives them a very broad client base, with core customers being building and lawn contractors.

“While our core customers have not changed dramatically, the pandemic has drastically reduced customers looking to rent equipment for parties or events due to restrictions in gatherings,” Scott said.

See the gallery below to get a peek inside Hawaiian Rent-All:

Hawaiian Rent-All offers equipment, tools and party items for rent on Oahu. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Rent-All)

On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate will expire on March 25, along with the Safe Travels Hawaii program for domestic Trans-Pacific travelers. On Saturday, March 5, Safe Access Oahu expired, with no further COVID restrictions for the city.

It’s welcome news for Scott, but he suspects people will remain cautious until they are sure the government won’t flip-flop again with restrictions. In the meantime, Scott will continue to work full-time at Hawaiian Rent-All while his brother splits his time between the company and his other passion: helping people who suffer from homelessness by transporting them from the streets to the shelters.

“The pandemic has made big business much more stronger and small local businesses significantly weaker,” said Scott. “Now more than ever, local businesses need the support of its communities to survive.”

The next time you drive by McCully and S. Beretania streets, keep an eye out for their next message. Scott hinted with this: We can all use a little luck of the Irish…

Visit Hawaiian Rent-All at 1946 S Beretania St, Honolulu, HI 96826.