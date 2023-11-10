MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Since Aug. 8, the world has watched as Maui struggles to move forward after devastating wildland fires wreaked havoc on land, resources, people, families, communities, homes, businesses and the economy.

While some locals want to be left in peace to recover, other locals are in need of tourism to sustain the economy.

But the most important issue that has arisen through this is the need for responsible and sustainable tourism.

Educating visitors has become a priority for many state and county agencies while neighbor island residents have also come together to mālama Maui.

With this in mind, KHON2.com has provided a resource for you to know the things that are happening on Maui this weekend. Whether you are a resident of Maui, a local from neighbor islands or a visitor in search of paradise, Maui has lots of fun to offer those who arrive on their shores.

For this resource, we turned to GoHawaii.com, the arm of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority that gives us all the details on what’s happening here in Hawaiʻi.

Friday, Nov. 10

Mahani Teave, piano is taking place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Kahului. Color Theory Demystified Workshop taking place through Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Makawoa. “Jaws” Big Wave Challenge runs through March 31, 2024 in Haiku-Pauwela.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Drawing Rebels Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Makawoa. Fine Silver PMC Shadow Box Pendant runs through Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Makawoa. The Jazz Maui 2023 Maui Music Festival Presents Trumpeter DeShannon Higa from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Kīhei. Makana: Songs of Maui Nui from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Kahului. Still Life In Pastel Workshop runs through Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Makawoa. 2023 Festival of Aloha – Richard Ho’opi’i Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto Contest in Kapalua. Pop-Up Market Paiʻā from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Jazz Maui Presents Sunset Jazz with the John Zangrando Quartet is taking place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Lāhainā.

Events running through 2023

These events began on Nov. 9 and run through the end of the year.

Ni’ihau Shell Kipona-Style Earring Workshop is taking place Nov. 9-18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Makawao. Coconut Husking at The Shops at Wailea is taking place Nov. 9 through Dec. 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Maui Street Market is taking place from Nov. 9 through Feb. 1, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Kahului. Polynesian Show at The Shops at Wailea is taking place from Nov. 9 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Maui Sunday Market is taking place Nov. 9 through Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Kahului. Coconut Frond Weaving at The Shops at Wailea is taking place Nov. 9 through Dec. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Island Wood Carvings at The Shops at Wailea is taking place Nov. 9 through Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Raise Your Voice is taking place Nov. 9-12 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Wailuku. Ukulele Lessons at The Shops at Wailea taking place Nov. 9 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Papa Hula at The Shops at Wailea taking place Nov. 9 through Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Now that you are in the know, have fun this weekend as you explore all the fun events and activities being offered on Maui.