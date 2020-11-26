There’s a new Sheriff in town

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the retirement of current Sheriff Al Cummings on Dec. 1, the Department of Public Safety (PSD) announced the appointment of William “Billy” Oku Jr. as the incoming State Sheriff. Cummings retires with 40 years of service to the state.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Oku began his law enforcement career in 1981 with the Attorney General’s Office then transferred to the State of Hawaii Sheriff’s Division as a Deputy Sheriff. He joined the Honolulu Police Department in 1988 where he worked in Patrol, Specialized Services Division (SWAT), Crime Reduction Unit, and Criminal Investigations Divisions Gang Task Force. Oku moved to Washington and California for a short time before returning home in 2003. He has since served in varying leadership positions within the security industry, most recently serving as Senior Special Assistant in the Office of the Governor and was also tasked as the lead for the State Law Enforcement Coalition (SLEC), working with State and County entities addressing COVID-19 initiatives under Major General Kenneth S. Hara.

“Billy will bring valuable experience in his new role as Sheriff,” said PSD Acting Director Edmund “Fred” Hyun. “Billy has a wealth of law enforcement and security management experience going back over 30 years.”