There are now 13 licensed retail dispensaries in the State of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are now 13 licensed retail dispensary locations on Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and on the Big Island.

The Hawaii State Department of Health approved Hawaiian Ethos LLC for its second licensed medical cannabis dispensary retail center. This is located at 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy., Unit J, Waimea, HI 96743.

The first retail location was opened in Kailua-Kona in June 2019.

As of January 31, 2020, there were around 8,018 registered patients and 502 caregivers on Hawaii Island representing 29 percent of patients and 22 percent of caregivers registered statewide.

“Every final batch of cannabis and manufactured cannabis products distributed by Hawaii’s retail locations has been tested and meets quality assurance requirements,” said Michele Nakata, supervisor of the Dispensary Licensing Section.

Other licensed retail centers operating in the state include:

Hawaii

Big Island Grown Dispensaries 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo, which received its notice to proceed on Jan. 15, 2019; 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela, which received its notice to proceed on March 7, 2019; 74-5617 Pawai Place, Kailua-Kona, which received its notice to proceed on July 26, 2019.



Hawaiian Ethos 73-5613 Olowalu Street in Kailua, which received its notice to proceed on June 26, 2019; 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy., Unit J, Waimea, which received its notice to proceed on Feb. 4, 2020.



Kauai

+ GREEN ALOHĀ Dispensary 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapa‘a, which received its notice to proceed on May 18, 2018;



Maui

Maui Grown Therapies 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului, which received a notice to proceed on Aug. 8, 2017.

Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC 415 Dairy Road in Kahului, which received its notice to proceed on Sept. 29, 2017.



Oahu

Aloha Green Interstate Building at 1314 South King St. in Honolulu, which received its notice to proceed on Aug. 9, 2017; 2113 Kalakaua Ave., Unit 103, in Waikīkī, which received its notice to proceed on Aug. 22, 2019.

Cure Oahu 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu, which received its notice to proceed on March 16, 2018;

Noa Botanicals 1308 Young St. in Honolulu, which received its notice to proceed on Oct. 9, 2017; 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe, which received its notice to proceed on Feb. 13, 2019.



Registered patients and caregivers, including registered out-of-state patients and their caregivers, may purchase up to 4 ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and a maximum of 8 ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. Registered patients should use medical cannabis with caution and consult their health care provider on proper dosages. Although medical cannabis is legal, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in a car while on the road, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks. Laws that do not allow smoking or vaping in certain areas apply to the use of medical cannabis.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.