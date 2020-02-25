Therapist shares what parents should discuss with their children in light of high school stabbing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Brian Kanno, a therapist with Honolulu Psychology Collective shares what parents should discuss with their children in light of the high school stabbing.
He said it be great for parents to ask their children what is it like on their school campus?
Do they ever see incidents of dating violence or inappropriate violent behaviors?
Kanno provides additional tips to KHON2 in this in-studio interview.
