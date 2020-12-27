TheHandi-Van operator tests positive for COVID-19

File – Oahu Transit Services (OTS) confirmed on Saturday, Dec. 26, that a TheHandi-Van operator tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 25.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Transit Services (OTS) confirmed on Saturday, Dec. 26, that a TheHandi-Van operator tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 25.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

An OTS official says, the operator’s last day of work was Wednesday, Dec. 23, and the employee did not have any close contact with other staff members or passengers.

Passengers driven by the operator between Monday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 23, will be contacted and notified to self monitor.

All vehicles driven by the operator have been sanitized, OTS says.