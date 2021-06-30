TheBus will only accept HOLO cards on Oahu starting Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A reminder for riders of TheBus on Oahu: The public transit system will no longer be using paper passes starting on Thursday, July 1.

TheBus will replace the paper passes with HOLO cards instead.

These cards can be registered under the owner’s name and loaded with funds to pay for bus rides. The rider then just taps the card on the card reader located near the bus driver.

Riders will not be charged more than $5.50 for bus fares per day. Passengers will still have the option of paying with cash.

Click here for a list of local retailers that sell the HOLO cards.