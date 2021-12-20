TheBus website back online with most services restored following cyberattack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) on Monday announced that the operator of TheBus and TheHandi-Van has restored some of its services that give real-time vehicle location for passenger information.

While Oahu Transit Services (OTS) continues to recover from a cyberattack that caused a mass disabling of online services, DTS reports that most resources were restored last week.

TheBus website has been restored, and transit information is back online. Riders can access real-time, GPS-based locations for TheBus and TheHandi-Van. Third-party mobile apps, including Transit, Moovit, and DaBus, should display real-time location information as well.

Work, however, is still underway to restore OTS’s email servers — any email sent to addresses ending in @thebus.org have not been received since the initial cyberattack on Dec. 9. In addition, the Careers page on TheBus website is not accepting applications at this time.

The Bus Pass Office at Kalihi Transit Center remains closed.