TheBus, TheHandi-Van welcome new leadership

File – Jenny Lemaota (top), Gloria Li (left) and Michael Randolph (right) have all been placed in leadership positions at Oahu Transit Services. (Oahu Transit Services, Inc. photos)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS) — operator of TheBus and TheHandi-Van — announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23, that three new appointments have been made within the management team.

Jenny Lemaota was appointed to the position of acting president and General Manager, Michael Randolf was appointed as the Vice President of Paratransit and Gloria Li was appointed as controller in the Finance and Administration Department.

File – Acting president and General Manager Jenny Lemaota, Feb. 23, 2021. (Oahu Transit Services, Inc. photo)

File – Vice President of Paratransit Michael Randolph, Feb. 23, 2021. (Oahu Transit Services, Inc. photo)

File – Controller in the Finance and Administration Department Gloria Li, Feb. 23, 2021. (Oahu Transit Services, Inc. photo)

Lemaota will be responsible for the overall direction and operations of TheBus and TheHandi-Van. She previously served OTS as the vice president of finance as well as the senior vice president and deputy general manager.

Randolph will oversee the general operations of the Handi-Van service. He most recently served as the senior associate director of Penn Transit Services at the University of Pennsylvania.

Li was most recently was responsible for overseeing the accounting team and financial functions as the controller at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, where she was responsible for the operations of the accounting team and its financial functions.