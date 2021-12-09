TheBus, TheHandi-Van servers down due to possible cyberattack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) said it is investigating a massive shut down of online servers at O’ahu Transit Services (OTS), operator of the City’s TheBus and TheHandi-Van, due to a possible cyberattack.

TheBus is expected to continue its services, however, TheHandi-Van is unable to access, view, or print its customer reservations. According to DTS, The Handi-Van customers who are scheduled for Dec. 9 are urged to call 808-456-5555 to schedule same-day pickups.

The City’s plan of action, as part of recovery for Thursday’s rides, will be staging vehicles throughout the island so they may be dispatched to wait for customers with minimal delay, according to DTS.

Furthermore, DTS said customers will not be able to purchase HOLO cards or passes at this time and are urged to go to Satellite City Hall or other retail locations. The list of retailers for HOLO cards can be found on this website.