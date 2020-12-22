TheBus operator tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A TheBus operator has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Oahu Transit Services (OTS).
The operator’s last day of work was Saturday, Dec. 19. OTS says the employee began feeling symptoms that same evening. The driver received a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Vehicles driven by the operator were cleaned and disinfected and worker is believed to have had no prolonged contact with any riders and employees.
The following table shows the driver’s work schedule and destinations traveled:
