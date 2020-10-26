TheBus confirms one of its operators tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An operator for TheBus has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Oʻahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS), operator of TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

The operator informed OTS on Monday, that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The operator’s last day of work was Sunday, Oct. 18.

TheBus has installed plastic curtains on all buses, extra buses have been added on busy routes to provide more area for physical separation and all buses and vans are disinfected daily. All OTS employees are temperature checked daily.