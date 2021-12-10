TheBus and TheHandi-Van services return to normal after cyber attack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a cyber attack Thursday, TheBus and TheHandi-Van network is back up and running.

The attack impacted online servers for TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

The apps for HEA, DaBus and Transit apps are not working as of Friday, Dec. 10. TheBus did not have a lot of delays.

TheHandi-Van offered rides on reservations from Thursday night and Friday morning.

As of Saturday, Dec. 11, TheHandi-Van reservation office will operate on the regular schedule of daily from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m.