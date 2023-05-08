In the latest episode of “Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen,” Sam Choy teams up with guest host Mikey Monis of Living808 to visit Akiko and Scott White of Kaneohe. The Whites are passionate about sustainability and have their own aquaponics garden, where they raise Tilapia to feed their plants. Sam whips up two delicious dishes using the fresh Tilapia – a steamed Chinese-style Tilapia and a deep-fried salt and pepper Tilapia. He also uses cucumbers, sourced from the Whites’ garden, to create a zesty side dish. Tune in to the show to learn more about sustainable living and how to make these mouth-watering Tilapia dishes

TIPS IN A PINCH PEELING GINGER

Introducing “Tips In a Pinch”, sponsored by Clos Du Bois! In this segment, we share some quick and easy kitchen tips that come in handy when you’re short on time. Today’s tip is all about peeling ginger with a spoon. Did you know that you don’t need a peeler or a knife to peel ginger? All you need is a spoon! Simply scrape the spoon along the surface of the ginger and watch the skin come off effortlessly. This method is not only fast, but it also doesn’t waste much of the ginger, which is a value that Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen promotes. So next time you need to peel ginger, try using a spoon and save yourself some time and hassle. And don’t forget to enjoy a glass of Clos Du Bois wine while you’re at it!