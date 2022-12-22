HONOLULU (KHON2) — A neighborhood in central Oahu is bustling this time of year. Full of cars, people and thousands of Christmas lights.

A magical, musical, wonderland, complete with snow.

You don’t have to travel to the North Pole to see this Hawaiian winter wonderland.

“It’s become a tradition for a lot of families,” said Keith Yoshida, Anapau Place resident.

Keith Yoshida, self-proclaimed “instigator” and one of the creators behind the popular Christmas light cul de sac on Anapau Place in Waikele.

Yoshida said, “We’ve been decorating for years ever since our children were young. But we wanted to do something bigger and better so we started getting into synchronized lights.”

Several homes — decked in decorations — all synced to music. It’s a way for residents to give back .. after a dark time during the pandemic, explained Yoshida.

“We were off for two years. We’re back this year so a lot of people are coming to check it out,” said Yoshida.

A family of six came all the way from Waialua.

Jeremy Schmalfeldt, Waialua resident said, “I mean the technical difficulty of the audio mesh and words on the thing it just shows years of dedication and experience to put this type of effort into it. Yeah, nothing like this.”

So what does it take to create all of this?

Yoshida answered, “My wife and I takes us 100 hours to put the lights up and there’s about 100,000 light bulbs in the show and about six miles of wiring tons of wiring that goes on to connect everything separately.”

And don’t forget the snow.

Yoshida said, “One neat thing is there are a couple of homes on the street including ours that have Hawaiian snow so we make it snow in Hawaii.”

But it’s not just the snow, the lights and the music.

It’s the feeling of being together for the holidays.

Melissa Date said, “I love Christmas lights and it brings out the kid in all of us.”

The Waikele lights will be on every night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. until Jan. 6.