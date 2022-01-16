‘The unknown is nerve-racking:’ Woman hasn’t heard from family members after underwater volcano eruption in Tonga

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dramatic satellite video from NOAA shows the eruption which happened on Friday, Jan. 14.

Reports say large waves crashed onto the shores of Tonga.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Internet connectivity there was reportedly lost leaving many people wondering and praying that their loved ones are OK.

Hawaii was no longer under a tsunami advisory as of 8 a.m. Jan. 15 after an underwater volcano erupted off Tonga.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

“My uncle is the portmaster for the kingdom, and so his office right along the wharf.” said Milikaleakona Hopoi, Honolulu resident with family in Tonga. “So I called over there to him and haven’t heard back. I called his son in New Zealand, and he hasn’t heard back either. But he got a note early in the day to evacuate.The unknown is very nerve-racking. We all keep our faith pretty strong in our heavenly father so that we can pray, and we can connect.”