HONOLULU (KHON2)– Bullying and cyber bullying are more common than you may think. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said one in five high schoolers are dealing with harassing behavior in school. And it happens even more common in middle school.

Asianna Saragosa-Torres endured years of cyber bullying in high school. She said it was the hardest thing she’s ever had to endure.

“I was severely bullied. I suffered from depression, anxiety, I even attempted to take my life,” Saragosa-Torres said. “I developed this really bad anger issue from being bullied so much. there was so much hurt, so much built up pain.”

Saragosa-Torres said the taunting and threats started in person, and got things out of control when her tormentors started attacking her on social media.

“The bullying I encountered online was probably a lot worse than the bullying I encountered in person,” she added. “It just spreads quicker than fire.”

Rep. Amy Perruso (D), chair of the House Higher Education & Technology committee said it can hurt you without your engagement at all.

“I think that’s the part where young people feel like they have no control,” Perruso said. “Everything spirals out of control so quickly.”

And unlike in person bullying, Perruso said there’s no escaping cyber bullying. It follows you everywhere.

According to the CDC, 30% of high schoolers report being cyber bullied that number is even higher for middle school students (33%).

Studies show it can lead to depression, change in interests, drop in grades and some cases have been linked to suicide.

Saragosa-Torres is now a youth coordinator who teaches anti bullying in schools.

She said the first step in combating bullying involves kids talking to a trusted adult.

“Coming forward is being brave, and nobody deserves to be treated that way,” she explained.

There are rules in place to protect against misconduct and bullying in schools.

But not everyone is convinced it’s enough.

“This is not something that the department or any of the schools or the principals can handle on their own, because it’s there’s this larger social context within which young people are operating,” Perruso said.

“Personally I don’t think the schools are doing enough for bullying,” Saragosa-Torres added. ” I think that they’re trying their best, but I think that there are parents that are feeling like this is not enough and students who are reaching their breaking point. And as humans we can only take so much.”

She said the National Alliance on Mental Illness or calling 988 can help. And if your child is in danger she suggested seeking legal enforcement.

“Your child doesn’t deserve to feel that way,” Saragosa-Torres said. “And as a parent you don’t deserve to feel helpless either.”

