The U.S. Census Bureau looking to hire 3,100 people

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Need a job? The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for 3,100 people to fill up positions in the next 60 days.

This is for the Honolulu office.

These jobs, which include census takers and office personnel, pay $20.00 – $22.50 an hour.

With the start of the census fast approaching, the Census Bureau is continuing to ramp up its recruitment efforts to hire up to 500,000 people nationwide.

On January 21, Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham will travel to remote Alaska to personally count the first person in the census, which will kick off in the rest of the country in mid-March. Local Census Bureau spokespeople that can speak to the importance of these jobs and how they plan to fill these positions are available for interview.

Successful applicants will play a critical role in ensuring everyone in Honolulu is accurately counted in 2020. Responses to the 2020 Census are used by state, local, and federal officials to determine billions of dollars of funding every year for the next 10 years for critical public services such as hospitals, schools, emergency response services, and road maintenance and construction.