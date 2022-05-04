HONOLULU (KHON2) – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best schools in the nation. Some of the best schools in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Kailua and Mililani.

They did not offer a ranking for Hawaii private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication ranked dozens of Hawaii public schools on factors like college readiness, graduation rate and enrollment numbers.

They report a great high school educates all students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework guiding them on the path to graduation.

Top 10 Hawaii Public High Schools in 2022:

President Theodore Roosevelt High School – Honolulu Henry J Kaiser High – Honolulu Kalani High School – Honolulu Moanalua High School – Honolulu Kalaheo High School – Kailua Mililani High School – Mililani Pearl City High School – Pearl City President William Mckinley High School – Honolulu Waiakea High School – Hilo King Kekaulike High School – Pukalani

To view the full list ranking the best high schools in Hawaii head to US News website.