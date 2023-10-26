HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you don’t already have it sorted, then you only a few days to get that Halloween costume.

Costumes are fun because they rely on pop culture, and sometimes history, to make an outfit funny or scary.

So, KHON2.com decided to find out what are the most popular Halloween costumes making the top 20 list for 2023.

Thanks to Google, we have a readymade list that can help you navigate costuming even at this late time.

#1 Barbie

Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo/Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images)

Coming in at number one is Barbie. You probably already figured out that this costume would be at the top this season’s list due to the insanely popular Barbie movie.

It’s a super easy costume that doesn’t even need an official package to be achieved.

#2 Princess

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo/Dan Charity – WPA Pool via Getty Images)

The princess continues to be a hugely popular costumes for many Halloween enthusiasts.

It’s the goal of many wee children who want to be swept off their feet by the Prince or Princess of their dreams.

#3 Spider-Man

A group wears Spider-Man cloths during the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Seoul Premiere at Yeongdeunpo Times Square on July 2, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo/Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images)

While it’s not original, the masses love it. Easy to wear with total anonymity, it can make a night out more fun than you’d think.

#4 Witch

A witch poses for a photo. (Photo/Thomas Lohnes via Getty Images)

Two witches pose for a photo. (Photo/Sean Gallup via Getty Images)

This is a tried-and-true costume that always makes for a fun Halloween experience. These are super customizable, and you can either pay for a premade set or create your own look.

#5 Fairy

Dancers from the Russian Bolshoi Ballet take part 07 August 2006 in a full-dress rehearsal of the fairy tale Cinderella, at the Royal Opera House in central London. Pictured here dancers perform as Dragonflies. (PHOTO/Shaun Curry/AFP via Getty Images)

Fairies are always a fun costume that lends to a whimsical night out on the town. They tend to be one of the quintessential Pagan concepts that is pre-Christian.

#6 Wednesday Addams

A person dressed as Wednesday Addams plays a cello. (Photo/Andreas Rentz via Getty Images for Netflix)

Who doesn’t love the Addams’ Family?

#7 Dinosaur

A cosplayer dressed as a dinosaur attends the MCM Comic Con at ExCeL exhibition centre in London on Oct. 28, 2017. (Photo/Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

It seems clunky, but it’s apparently a super popular costume. It definitely hides that autumn weight that you’ve been trying to hide.

#8 Cowboy

Drag Queen RuPaul performs at Wigstock 2004 at Tompkins Square Park, in New York City. (Photo/Teresa Lee via Getty Images)

Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) is a really popular song, you can go for a prepackaged outfit with this one. Or you can create your own look. It’s versatile and easy.

#9 Ninja

A photo shows a ninja from Grimm season 5. (Photo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Created as a collaboration between a Japanese warrior and a Chinese warrior, Ninjas have permeated most cultures and continue to be a popular costume in our modern pop culture.

#10 Bunny

Playboy bunnies arrive at the Playboy Club in Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort Oct. 7, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo/Steve Spatafore via Getty Images)

It’s a super easy look; and since it doesn’t become arctic here in the islands during the Halloween season, this is a great costume in which you’ll sweat much less.

There we have it. The top 10 costumes for this Halloween season. So, will you follow the herd and do something popular or will you dive deep and find something totally obscure or off the wall? You only have a few days to decide!