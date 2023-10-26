HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you don’t already have it sorted, then you only a few days to get that Halloween costume.
Costumes are fun because they rely on pop culture, and sometimes history, to make an outfit funny or scary.
So, KHON2.com decided to find out what are the most popular Halloween costumes making the top 20 list for 2023.
Thanks to Google, we have a readymade list that can help you navigate costuming even at this late time.
#1 Barbie
Coming in at number one is Barbie. You probably already figured out that this costume would be at the top this season’s list due to the insanely popular Barbie movie.
It’s a super easy costume that doesn’t even need an official package to be achieved.
#2 Princess
The princess continues to be a hugely popular costumes for many Halloween enthusiasts.
It’s the goal of many wee children who want to be swept off their feet by the Prince or Princess of their dreams.
#3 Spider-Man
While it’s not original, the masses love it. Easy to wear with total anonymity, it can make a night out more fun than you’d think.
#4 Witch
This is a tried-and-true costume that always makes for a fun Halloween experience. These are super customizable, and you can either pay for a premade set or create your own look.
#5 Fairy
Fairies are always a fun costume that lends to a whimsical night out on the town. They tend to be one of the quintessential Pagan concepts that is pre-Christian.
#6 Wednesday Addams
Who doesn’t love the Addams’ Family?
#7 Dinosaur
It seems clunky, but it’s apparently a super popular costume. It definitely hides that autumn weight that you’ve been trying to hide.
#8 Cowboy
Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) is a really popular song, you can go for a prepackaged outfit with this one. Or you can create your own look. It’s versatile and easy.
#9 Ninja
Created as a collaboration between a Japanese warrior and a Chinese warrior, Ninjas have permeated most cultures and continue to be a popular costume in our modern pop culture.
#10 Bunny
It’s a super easy look; and since it doesn’t become arctic here in the islands during the Halloween season, this is a great costume in which you’ll sweat much less.
There we have it. The top 10 costumes for this Halloween season. So, will you follow the herd and do something popular or will you dive deep and find something totally obscure or off the wall? You only have a few days to decide!