HONOLULU (KHON2) – It has been played to over 140 million people across 33 countries and 166 cities around the globe, becoming one of the most successful entertainment pieces of all time.

We are talking about the Phantom of the Opera.

This weekend at Hawai’i Theatre is not a concert of the Phantom of the Opera. Rather, there are three vocalists, all of whom have dawned the mask of the Phantom, who create the group known as the Three Phantoms that will be performing this weekend.

I had the opportunity to speak with them a little bit ago.

Thank you to you three gentlemen for joining me today.

The concert this weekend sounds fascinating and the one thing I think is fascinating that all three of you had played the role of Phantom at one point in your career and now you are all together.

But, before we get into the group the Three Phantoms, Craig, you can share a little bit about what this concert is and what audience members can expect when they attend.

“Sure,” says Craig Schulman, member of the Three Phantoms.

“The theme of it is the Phantom of the Opera, but people should understand that it is a lot of the great guy songs mostly from older shows like Oklahoma, is represented, Guys and Dolls, Man of La Mancha, of course, Phantom and Les Miserable. And so, they shouldn’t expect to hear only music from Phantom of the Opera.”

And Keith, I’ll move to you.

You all three have played the role of Phantom as I previously mentioned and have your own successful careers individually, but what brought all three of you together to form the group Three Phantoms?

“I think what it probably was when you’re in this business, you’re working with colleagues all the time and your histories and paths cross, and you click with certain people,” says Keith Buterbaugh, member of the Three Phantoms.

“And that is what happened here, I think. We’ve known each other. I have known Craig for 33 years, I think. I’ve known you for about 20. And you click, and then you say let’s do something together and Craig came up with a great idea and here we are.”

How many people have actually played Phantom over the years?

“I think its somewhere between 15-18 gentlemen have been in the role,” says Gary Mauer, member of the Three Phantoms.

So, you all three are musical people, if you don’t mind me asking, when you are in your leisure, who do you listen to?

“I’ll take that,” says Mauer.

“I have a very eclectic taste in music. I listen to some barbershop quartets, I listen to some country western, I listen to a little Michael Bublé, some jazz, some old standards, Sinatra, Tony Bennett. That is kind of mine.”

Is it safe to say the same for you two?

“I’ll go back to the great music, the rock and roll music of the 70s and 80s. That is where my thing is,” says Buterbaugh.

“I’m on satellite radio with deep tracks and that sort of thing,” says Schulman.

Well, thank you very much for taking the time for this.

I am really excited for this weekend, so what do they say in show business?

Break a leg.

That is what they say.

Three amazing world-renowned vocalists.

Again, this is called the Three Phantoms in concert here at the Hawai’i Theatre.

You have two chances to catch this concert.

Tickets are still available so be sure to click here to purchase yours.

Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.