HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Super American Circus 2022 Hawaii Tour is back at the Neal Blaisdell Center for a few days.

Showtimes will start on April 29 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. On April 30, the show will begin at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. The final show will be on May 1 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii spectators can expect performances by The Dominguez Stunt Team, a daredevil motorcycle act in the Globe of Death, Incline Motorcycle, and a self-taught 17-year-old aerialist just to name a few.

Headlining the circus as the Special Guest Singer is Jordan Segundo, Hawaii’s first vocalist to become an American Idol finalist in 2003.

According to Showmakers, Inc., families will also enjoy face painting, photo opportunities, and traditional treats like snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn.

The satisfaction knowing that you have created something that is not only successful but also brings happiness to people from all around the world is very rewarding,” said Cornelly “Tuffy” Nicholas, the Super American Circus Presenter.”

Tickets are sold online at $32 and $42 at the Box Office for adults. For children ages 3 to 12, tickets online are sold at $16 and $26 at the Box Office. For more information on more ticket options, go to www.Superamericancircus.com or purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.