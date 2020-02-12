The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park reopens after a two day closure

Courtesy: NPS

On Thursday, February 12, the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park will reopen to the public after two days of closure due to unsafe road conditions and power outages.

The Headquarters Visitor Center, Haleakalā Visitor Center, and Haleakalā Summit are all open.

The National Park Service advises visitors to expect reduced services due to continuing power outages in the Summit District.

The National Weather Service weather forecast for February 12, 2020 calls for scattered rain showers and cold temperatures.

Temperatures at the Summit District commonly range between 30 to 65 degrees.