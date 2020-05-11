Live Now
House Select Committee on COVID-19 discusses reopening Hawaii’s economy

The state legislature set to reconvene Monday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state legislature is set to reconvene Monday to deal with Hawaii’s billion dollar budget shortfall.

The senate starts up at 11:30 this morning.

The house will begin its session at noon.

Despite assurances from the governor that paycuts are a last resort – departments are looking at that as a possibility – and that’s something state legislators have told us they want to avoid.

Lawmakers tell us they are not returning for the full session, and only plan to deal with the budget, as well as several confirmations.

The session is expected to last at least 6 days.

The public can submit written testimony and watch proceedings live on Olelo TV.

