HONOLULU (KHON2) — FBI Agents are known for taking down the “bad guys.” But there’s a softer side to every criminal case.

“We are meeting these victims at some of their most difficult times in their lives,” said FBI Honolulu Victim Specialist, Miranda (last name omitted for privacy).

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Since its inception in 2001, the FBI’s victim assistance program ensures professional assistance for victims and their families throughout the duration of a federal investigation. Victim Specialists assist victims with resources, information, and access to mental health services.

“I get the fortunate part where I connect with the families and the victims involved,” said FBI Honolulu Victim Specialist Veronica (last name omitted for privacy).

“As the agents are coming in, and SWAT is coming in (to make arrests), my role is to go to the family and put them at easem,” said Veronica. “Let them know we’re here to protect and provide support. The goal of the program is to empower and service victims of federal crimes.”

Suspects or persons of interest in federal crimes are usually brought in for questioning. Interrogation rooms are notoriously uninviting: typically a table and chairs, flourescent lighting and cameras installed to watch your every move.

But victims of federal crimes are instead brought to a “soft interview room,” designed to be a warm, inviting space.

“There’s a lot of evidence-based research that shows if they’re more comfortable in the environment that they’re being interviewed in, it will help them have a better memory recall,” said Miranda.

FBI Victim Specialists tailor their approach to each case.

“I’m going to take it at their pace because the last thing I want them to feel is like, ‘This person just wants information for me,” said Veronica. “A lot of times, victims are hesitant with law enforcement. We want to break away from that. We want them to know we are here to help.”

The two have helped Hawai’i victims in cases ranging from violent crimes, elder fraud, cyber crimes, and crimes against children.

“One specific case, I’m thinking about is the feedback after (the case) went to court,” said Miranda.

“(A victim told me) ‘Court didn’t turn out exactly the way I wanted it to. But I want you to know that you made me feel comfortable,'” said Miranda. “‘You made me feel like I had a voice, you made me feel like I mattered.'”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“That was a very empowering feeling in law enforcement that I have never felt before. That’s why I do this job,” Miranda said.