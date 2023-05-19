Bicyclists and cars drive along King Street in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Honolulu Complete Streets Urban Core via City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The day has finally come. The sinkhole that dropped the ground beneath Kakaʻako in October 2022 has been repaired.

The Department of Design and Construction of the City and County of Honolulu said on Friday, May 19 that they have successfully completed the emergency repairs to the Kakaʻako sinkhole.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The sinkhole was first reported around Oct. 18, 2022. At first, residents thought it was a typical pothole; but the City quickly determined that it was in fact a sinkhole.

The sinkhole impacted Cooke Street from Halekauwila to Ilaniwai streets which necessitated the closure of Cooke Street.

Although the sinkhole was identified in October, repairs on the site did not begin until January.

The project to repair the sinkhole was completed in April, according to DCC. This was one month ahead schedule, according to Officials.

DCC said now that the sinkhole has been repaired, they can begin working on the Kakaʻako repaving project that will commence along Cooke Street.

The project means to provide a newly paved road surface for businesses and residents in the area, according to DCC.

This project is slated to begin in June at some point.

As you go about your daily life, be mindful that both sinkholes and potholes are something that you need to be aware of.

In order to identify the difference between the two, it is important to understand what each is.

A sinkhole occurs when a collapse feature is caused by the underground removal of rock or soil either by dissolution or erosion.

Meanwhile, potholes are depressions formed by concentrated scouring at the ground surface. A pothole is annoying; but while most are not dangerous, some potholes can be both dangerous and deadly.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“The City expresses its gratitude to the community and small businesses for their patience during the emergency repair work,” said a representative for the City.