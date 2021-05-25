The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii to host food distribution Friday

FILE – The Salvation Army food distribution event at the Polynesian Cultural Center, Laie, Hawaii, May 9, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Hawaii will host a food distribution event on Friday, May 28.

Friday’s event will be the 15th food distribution event hosted by The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Hawaii.

Approximately 500 families can pick up fresh produce, protein, milk, eggs and more during the drive-thru distribution event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday. The event is being held in partnership with Aloha Harvest.

“We are grateful to Aloha Harvest for joining together with The Salvation Army to positively impact the lives of those in need in our community. This is our 15th food distribution event at Kroc Center since the pandemic began.” Maj. Phil Lum, Corps officer and administrator of The Salvation Army Croc Center Hawaii

Community members can attend the event on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who attend are advised to leave the trunk of their vehicle open and clear so food can safely be placed inside.

The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Hawaii is located at 91-3257 Kualakai Pkwy.

