HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson loves his mom, that is not disputed.

What is in question is whether he sings in tune.

The former Hawaii resident took to Instagram to poke fun at himself for singing “in keys that donʻt exist” after his mom jokingly asked if he knew how to sing in tune.

Whether the correct keys were hit or not, it doesnʻt matter because he was once again honoring his mom by singing a song for her birthday, to which she accompanied him on the ʻukulele.

“Youʻve turned into the prettiest girl, er woman, Iʻve ever seen, happy birthday sweet sixteen.”

Johnsonʻs mom, Ata, is a frequent sight on his page and he never shies away from making her know how loved she is.

“I feel like the luckiest son on earth.”