The Rock releases “Through The Work” apparel collection with Under Armour

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a new clothing collection through Under Armour today, branded “Through The Work.” Described by The Rock as “when mana meets innovation,” the collection is oriented toward exercise and training apparel, including shoes, hoodies, towels, gloves, leggings, socks and more.

Johnson took to Instagram to celebrate what he called a successful launch day, in which his Project Rock 2 became Under Armour’s top-selling sneaker around the world.

The collection can be viewed and purchased online here.