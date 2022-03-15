HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s own Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has posted some of his cheat day meals on Instagram.

He has posted photos of double cheeseburgers with bacon, and French toast with heaps of butter and whipped cream.

A recent post showed his breakfast. It had eggs, steak, peanut butter and jelly muffins plus oatmeal.

Some of his photos shown are in Hawaii.

@therock on Instagram

He’s letting people know they can take a break and enjoy different kinds of food.