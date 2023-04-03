HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, dropped the news on Monday that there will be a live-action remake of the Disney Movie “Moana.”

The Rock posted a video on social media making the big announcement from Oahu.

He is the voice actor for one of the main characters Maui who sailed the ocean on an adventure with Moana — voice acted by Hawaii graduate Auli’i Cravalho.

Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 pic.twitter.com/CxJFKQewUS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

According to The Rock, he and Cravalho are partnering with Walt Disney Animation Studios to tell the story of the Polynesian culture through music and dance.

“So, it’s still very early in the process. There’s still so much more work to be done,” said The Rock in his post.

Cravalho also posted on Instagram about the live-action and stated, “I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

During his announcement, The Rock brought up the inspiration behind Maui coming from his late grandfather Peter Maivia.

“When I bring Maui to life I’m doing it in the spirit of my grandfather,” said The Rock.

“Moana” is a cartoon about the young princess Moana on a quest to save her people with the help of the demigod Maui. Together they sail across the ocean to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti.