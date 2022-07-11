HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is taking over Shark Week as the first-ever “Master of Ceremonies.” The special production was filmed exclusively in Hawaii.

It all starts Sunday, July 24, on Discovery and Discovery+.

On Monday, The Rock released a sneak peek of what’s to come. Click here to watch.

“These beautiful predator AUMAKUA (gods) are deeply revered & respected in our Polynesian culture. (and throughout my tattoo),” he said on Facebook. “JOIN US JULY 24th! “

The Shark Week special is a partnership between his own production company, Seven Bucks Production, and Discovery.