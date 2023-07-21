HONOLULU(KHON2) — Artificial intelligence, or AI, is now available to the masses with apps like ChatGPT, that can answer questions, write essays and so much more. But the real question is how will it impact education?

“It’s out there and students are using it,” explained Kapolei High School English teacher Brooke Nasser.

Artificial Intelligence or AI has been around for a while but went viral after a language-processing tool called “ChatGPT” was released last November. Now, there are even more apps with the same capabilities.

The technology allows you to have human-like conversations. It can answer questions. It can even composes emails, writes code, essays stories and much more, by using information in gathers from across the internet.

Nasser said she first discovered her students were using ChatGPT in December.

“I didn’t punish any student,” she explained. “I thought, let’s bring this out into the open acknowledge that this technology exists. And let’s all have a discussion together about the benefits of using it and the problems with using it.”

Nasser said because AI in the classroom is uncharted territory it’s hard to fully grasp the pros and cons.

Rachel Coel, a mother of two, feels the same way.

“I don’t want to look at it from only a negative light. But I do think there are obviously some risks and some disadvantages,” Coel explained.

Some of the main concerns surrounding AI include cheating and plagiarism.

But others like Jon Von Tungeln, a father of two who works in tech, said its an exciting new tool with unlimited potential.

“It can do for writing what calculators have done for math and arithmetic,” Von Tungeln said. “It can take the very mundane parts of writing and automate those and that freeze us up to do the things we’re good at such as creativity, analysis, critical thinking and the like.”

But he admited…

“We also want to make sure kids aren’t just asking ChatGPT and AI to do their homework for them.”

Winston Sakurai, the Departement of Education Curriculum Innovation Branch Director the said their technology policy already addresses ethical use of tech in the classroom, but they are taking steps to ensure it’s not abused.

“We’re going to be providing some materials and guidance to our schools to make sure that they are aware of the technology and how some of the best practices can be taking place in the classroom,” he explained.

Sakurai said they do not plan to ban it in the classroom and added there is technology available to help catch cheating and plagiarism.

“The students that I caught cheating using ChatGPT, it was really easy for me to tell,” Nasser explained. “They’re not going to get away with it. As long as teachers are reading the work.”

According to Sakurai, part of the DOE’s strategic plan, passed by the Board of Education in the Spring, involved looking at AI in classrooms and at how it could also be used to improve efficiency at the state and complex level.