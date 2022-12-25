HONOLULU (KHON2) – A surface ridge over the region will limit showers across the islands through much of the week.

Light winds will continue through tonight, with trade winds increasing around the eastern end of the state Monday and expanding westward across the remainder of the islands through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The trade winds will focus some showers across windward areas through midweek.

Winds will likely trend weaker again by Thursday, Dec. 29, as a front approaches from the northwest.