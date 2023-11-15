HONOLULU (KHON2) — On this Wags ‘n Whiskers, we feature an animal that has a remarkable comeback story.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Pickles was found back in 2022, stuffed in a trash bag on the side of the road and was left for dead. She was also suffering from severe mange.

Pickles spent several weeks at the Hawaiian Humane Society, then in a foster home before she was adopted by a family. And while that should have been her happily ever after, Pickles was brought back to the shelter due to unexpected life changes.

An undated photo of Pickles after he was rescued by the Hawaiian Humane Society in Moiliili, Honolulu. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society) An undated photo of Pickles after he was rescued by the Hawaiian Humane Society in Moiliili, Honolulu. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society) Pickles waits to be adopted at the Hawaiian Humane Society Adoption Center in Moiliili, Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

You can now help give her the loving life she deserves. Pickles is one-and-a-half years old and is 35 pounds. She does have heartworm but her condition is treatable.

If you’d like to open up your home to her, you can visit her at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Moiliili campus.

Pickles waits to be adopted at the Hawaiian Humane Society Adoption Center in Moiliili, Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society) Pickles waits to be adopted at the Hawaiian Humane Society Adoption Center in Moiliili, Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

While the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Veterans Day Adoption Special ended on Wednesday, Nov. 15, you can still take advantage of its Thanksgiving special.

The special will begin on Thursday, Nov. 16 when all adoption fees for all animals will be completely waived. This comes as an incentive for pet adoption sponsored by Petco Love.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Thanksgiving special will run through Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s main campus and its Kosasa Family Campus at Hoopili.