The Queen’s Health Systems names three new directors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems (QHS) named three new department directors on Monday, Sept. 21.

QHS says they have successfully filled the following positions.

LeeAnn Silva will serve as the Director of Asset Management for Queen Emma Land Company (QEL).

She will be responsible for the management, development and redevelopment activities of QEL’s real estate assets and prospective acquisition activities.

According to QHS, Silva has held several leadership positions throughout her career at Liliʻuokalani Trust and Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate where she worked with Native Hawaiian youth.

Queen’s also named Julie Kathman as the new Director of Maternal Health of Queens Medical Center.

She will oversee the organization, administration and management of the maternal health, perinatal and pediatrics function and will monitor the implementation of strategic business plans.

Kathman originally joined QHS in 2019 as a nurse researcher. She also served as Director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa. Before moving to Hawaii, she was the Director and Clinical Nurse Specialist for Women’s and Children’s Services at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital, where she worked with new mothers and infants.

The Director of Clinical Education position will be held by Kristina Clark.

Clark will be responsible for establishing and implementing a culture of learning for all clinical areas at Queen’s Medical Center, says QHS. She brings with her over 20 years of health care systems experience.

