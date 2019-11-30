The project to combat erosion at a Waikiki beach has been completed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A project to combat erosion at a Waikiki Beach has been completed.

Crews have been working for the past three weeks, to stabilize the Diamond Head end of Kuhio Beach Park, fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue.

They constructed a 95-foot long sandbag groin, and transferred about one-thousand cubic yards of sand into the area.

The project cost $700,000.

A part of an old seawall that the sand is supposed to cover has already started peeking through.

“It’s an awesome project but within two days, it has been exposing the old wall by a little bit,” said Waikiki beachgoer Nainoa Fabrao.

“It, unfortunately, coincided with some extremely high tides and some strong trade winds which are very hard on that corner of the beach. I believe that we will see a situation where that feature may come and go periodically,” said Sam Lenmo of the DLNR Conservation and Coastal Lands.

The DLNR says the wall should remain buried most of the time. The new groin has already become a favorite for kids finding new ways to leap into the ocean. DLNR will soon be installing a sign to warn it can get slippery and dangerous. This groin is just a stop-gap measure.

The permanent groin at the west end of Royal Hawaiian will be replaced, and in about a year and a half, a massive sand-pumping operation will start to replenish much of the beach.