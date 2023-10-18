HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katmai National Park may have their fat bears but we in Hawaii have our chunky monks.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response is holding its annual Chunky Seal Week on their Instagram page, where the public can vote for the chunkiest and cutest Hawaiian Monk Seals.

Among those vying for the chunky crown are Kaimana Beach regulars, Kaiwi and Rocky. Also beefing up their bods for the crown are Lōliʻi who was born on Kaimana in 2021 and Pualani who was born there earlier this year.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response are holding the 2023 Chunky Seal Week on their Instagram page, where the public can “voice your opinions on the seals you find chunkiest, cutest, and more.” (Courtesy HMAR)

According to HMAR, the Hawaiian monk seal is “one of the most endangered marine mammals in the world” and live only in Hawaii. The majority of the 1,600 animals live in the northwestern Hawaiian islands.

The public can vote throughout the week.