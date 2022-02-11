The price for a gallon of milk and a carton of eggs has increased again thanks to inflation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inflation is at an all-time high right now when comparing the last four decades.

On Thursday Feb. 10, the Labor Department said consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with a year earlier.

Measuring December to January, inflation was 0.6%, the same as the previous month but more than economists anticipated.

There are a number of reasons why inflation is at the highest it has been since the 1980s.

Shortages of workers and supplies, low interest rates and vigorous consumer spending all played a factor.

Economists say wages are rising at the fastest pace in at least 20 years which can put on pressure at certain companies to continue to raise prices to cover the higher-than-normal labor costs.

It’s been reported that many large corporations have said they expect supply shortages to persist until at least the second half of this year.

The following is a list of goods and services that have been impacted by January’s inflation:

Apartment rentals costs rose 0.5%

Electricity prices rose 4.2%

Household furniture and supplies rose 1.6%

Eggs, cereal and dairy products increased 1.9%

Used-car prices rose 1.5%

It’s been reported that small businesses have also struggled when it came to higher supply and labor costs.

Some economists believe that higher rates will raise the cost for people to borrow money from mortgages, auto loans, business loans and credit cards. Which could possibly slow down spending and inflation.

