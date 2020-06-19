The Pōpolo Project hosts Juneteenth gathering at Diamond Head tonight

HONOLULU (KHON) — Non-profit organization The Pōpolo Project will host a gathering Friday evening to celebrate Juneteenth.

“June 19, 1865 marks the day that enslaved people in Texas learned that the institution of slavery had been overturned as a result of the US Civil War. Immediately, they rushed to find their family members, create works of art, build businesses, and community structures. They celebrated freedom by calling on their ancestorsʻ strength and even then, in 1865, imagined a world where Black lives would matter,” states a post on The Pōpolo Project’s website.

The gathering will take place at Makalei Park, 3111 Diamond Head Road from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Parking is available at Kapiolani Park.

“This is a Black-centered gathering, but our ʻohana and kaiāulu, our larger community, are welcomed to come in support. Bring flowers, offerings, images to contribute to our community altar. Please wear white, wear a mask, and be mindful of social distance.”

For more information, visit The Pōpolo Project’s website.