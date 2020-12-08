The perfect match: New York family to adopt Hawaii rescue dog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The connection between dogs and humans is undeniable. However, one connection that will soon take place in New York will form a partnership that goes far beyond man’s best friend.

One precious pup, named Nutella, represents a new beginning for a young girl that already has something in common with her soon to be best friend.

Nutella was born on the Big Island and turned over to rescue organization Paws of Hawaii on Oahu.

Now, Nutella is on the journey of a lifetime, stopping in every state from California to New York, as he heads to his new forever home with the Rae-Bogner family.

The nonprofit’s founder, Kuulei Durand, said it’s a perfect match.

“It’s meant to be because their daughter has a favorite stuffed animal at home, a little wolf puppy named Nutella,” Durand shared.

The Rae-Bogners say they are so excited to meet Nutella, not just because he has the same name as their daughter’s favorite stuffed animal, but because he represents joy after some very tough years.

Their daughter, 9-year old Mave, was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago. After 800 long days of treatment, her cancer is finally in remission. A dog like Nutella is all she’s ever wanted.

KHON2 asked Mave how long she’s wanted a dog.

“Since I knew they existed,” she replied.

The only problem that remained was that the Rae-Bogners lived 5,000-miles away.

Luckily, another family, the Plummers, were moving from Hawaii to New York, and offered to personally deliver Nutella to his new home.

The Rae-Bogners say they can’t wait to meet Nutella.

“I can’t believe the dog has a comfier bed than I do,” said Mave’s brother, jokingly.

Nutella is set to arrive in his forever home on Thursday, Dec. 10, just in time for Christmas.