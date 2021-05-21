‘The Paper Tigers’ debuts at Consolidated Theaters Pearlridge, features mostly Asian cast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a new movie out at the Consolidated Theaters Pearlridge location that features a mostly Asian cast.

“The Paper Tigers” is a comedy, drama and action movie that was directed by Bao Tran.

“The story about the Paper Tigers is about three aging and out-of-shape Kung Fu fighters who have gone their separate ways for many reasons, but they find out that their Master has been killed and now they have to find out what happened and avenge their Master,” Tran said to KHON2’s Lauren Day.

The movie was 10 years in the making.

“We thought we could pitch this to studios, but they wanted to change our cast to mainly white,’ Tran said about why his movie took so long to come to fruition. “We wanted our characters to be [People of Color], and Asian-American, Black-American to reflect our experience and our stories and so we decided to make it our own way, and because of that, it did take longer, but we made it on our terms,” he said.

Actor Ron Yuan said it was exciting to be a part of a movie that gets the film industry one step closer to having proper minority representation.

“We have Japanese, Vietnamese, Chinese, Filipino people and black and white just all working together and on one journey, one mission, and I think we all knew how special it was from day one,” Yuan said.

Yuji Okumoto helped produce ‘The Paper Tigers’ and said it is important for people who want more Asian-representation in media to come out and support the film.

“It all comes down to visibility and for us, we’ve been kind of that silent minority. Always do the right thing. Always stay quiet. Always do this and do that. So for us to be able to step out of that and really kind of honor who we are, I think is really important. And I think the more support we can get, the better we are as a minority all together, so it takes a village,” Okumoto said.

To reserve tickets to see The Paper Tigers at Consolidated Theaters Pearlridge, click here.

‘The Paper Tigers’ is also streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu.