HONOLULU (KHON2) — “The Paper Tigers” is an independent martial arts film that recently got extended at the Consolidated Theaters Pearlridge location.

The movie will be playing through the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.

Alain Uy, who plays Danny in the film, spoke with KHON2’s Lauren Day about the importance of diversity on the big screen.

